Left Menu

India Bolsters Domestic LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid escalating conflict in West Asia affecting global energy supply, India's government prioritizes domestic LPG for households to ensure steady benefits for consumers. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal supports the initiative but criticizes the lack of long-term planning, warning of potential inflation driven by heavy import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:09 IST
India Bolsters Domestic LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move reflecting the turbulent geopolitical climate, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has welcomed the Indian government's strategy to prioritize domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production for household use. This decision aims to shield consumers from the direct impacts of the ongoing conflict involving the USA, Israel, and Iran.

Sibal highlights the challenges facing key Indian industries, such as textiles and petrochemicals, which heavily rely on imports, particularly from Qatar, for their LPG requirements. As the war continues, he believes it was prudent to ensure household supply over industrial needs, acknowledging the government's necessary focus on consumer-first strategies.

Despite the positive step, Sibal critiques the absence of foresight regarding India's significant crude oil import dependency, which accounts for 85-90% of its needs. He warns that the geopolitical strife could lead to inflation and economic hardship unless addressed. Concurrently, LPG shortages are affecting commercial sectors like hotels, prompting government intervention to prioritize household supply over commercial demand, as confirmed by representatives from the LPG Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026