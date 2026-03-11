India Bolsters Domestic LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict
Amid escalating conflict in West Asia affecting global energy supply, India's government prioritizes domestic LPG for households to ensure steady benefits for consumers. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal supports the initiative but criticizes the lack of long-term planning, warning of potential inflation driven by heavy import dependency.
In a move reflecting the turbulent geopolitical climate, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has welcomed the Indian government's strategy to prioritize domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production for household use. This decision aims to shield consumers from the direct impacts of the ongoing conflict involving the USA, Israel, and Iran.
Sibal highlights the challenges facing key Indian industries, such as textiles and petrochemicals, which heavily rely on imports, particularly from Qatar, for their LPG requirements. As the war continues, he believes it was prudent to ensure household supply over industrial needs, acknowledging the government's necessary focus on consumer-first strategies.
Despite the positive step, Sibal critiques the absence of foresight regarding India's significant crude oil import dependency, which accounts for 85-90% of its needs. He warns that the geopolitical strife could lead to inflation and economic hardship unless addressed. Concurrently, LPG shortages are affecting commercial sectors like hotels, prompting government intervention to prioritize household supply over commercial demand, as confirmed by representatives from the LPG Association.
