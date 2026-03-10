Tragic Train Incident Sparks Shock in Balasore

In a tragic turn of events in Odisha's Balasore district, a 35-year-old man and his teenage sister-in-law reportedly ended their lives by leaping in front of a train, according to local police officials on Tuesday.

The two were believed to have been in an illicit relationship, adding complexity and depth to the situation as the young woman, only 18 years old, was pregnant at the time of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation following the incident near Jaleswar station, with efforts underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking occurrence.

