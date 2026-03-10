Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident Sparks Shock in Balasore

In Odisha's Balasore district, a 35-year-old man and his teenage sister-in-law reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train due to a suspected illicit relationship. The 18-year-old was pregnant, leading to a police investigation into the tragic event near Jaleswar station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:47 IST
Tragic Train Incident Sparks Shock in Balasore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Odisha's Balasore district, a 35-year-old man and his teenage sister-in-law reportedly ended their lives by leaping in front of a train, according to local police officials on Tuesday.

The two were believed to have been in an illicit relationship, adding complexity and depth to the situation as the young woman, only 18 years old, was pregnant at the time of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation following the incident near Jaleswar station, with efforts underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026