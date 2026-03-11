Congress Strategizes for Kerala Assembly Comeback

In a strategic move to reclaim political dominance in Kerala, top Congress leaders convened on Wednesday at the central election committee meeting in New Delhi. Held at the party's Akbar Road office, the gathering was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Among the key figures in attendance were former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary for Organisation K C Venugopal. Discussions centered on selecting candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the party's commitment to ending a decade-long absence from power in the state.

Senior members of the Congress' Central Election Committee, including notables like Ambika Soni and Madhusudan Mistry, contributed to the strategic agenda. The Congress aims to position itself as a formidable opponent against the ruling Left as the elections approach in April.

