Jose Antonio Kast's Inauguration: A New Era for Chile

In a historic ceremony held at the National Congress in Valparaiso, Jose Antonio Kast was officially sworn in as Chile's new president on Wednesday. The far-right leader's inauguration represents Chile's most pronounced political shift to the right since the nation returned to democracy in 1990.

The event was attended by an array of international dignitaries, signaling the significance of the occasion on the global stage. Among those present were Argentina's President Javier Milei, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino, and Spain's King Felipe VI, illustrating the high level of international interest in Chile's political future.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado was also in attendance, underscoring the monumental nature of the event. Kast's landslide victory in the 2025 presidential elections paved the way for this new era in Chilean politics, poised with potential challenges and opportunities as his administration begins its tenure.