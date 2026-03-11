Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over CM's Remarks on Women's Day

The Punjab Congress has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly making objectionable remarks about women at an event on International Women's Day. The issue has sparked calls for official condemnation and action against the CM.

The Punjab Congress has raised a serious complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) concerning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's alleged derogatory comments about women.

These remarks were purportedly made during an International Women's Day celebration in Sangrur. At the event, Mann is accused of making inappropriate comments while sharing personal anecdotes from his student days, sparking significant backlash.

Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, backed by several Congress MLAs, attempted to pass a condemnation resolution in the state assembly, but the motion was dismissed by the speaker. The Shiromani Akali Dal, led by Ganieve Kaur Majithia, has also vowed to approach the NCW for action.

