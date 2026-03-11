Left Menu

Lt General Pratik Sharma's Strategic Jammu & Kashmir Visit

Lt General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, visited the White Knights and Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the region's operational and security status. He urged maintaining high operational readiness while ensuring public safety. Emphasis was placed on intelligence integration and security agency coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, made strategic visits to the White Knights Corps in Nagrota and the Chinar Corps in Srinagar to evaluate the security climate in Jammu and Kashmir. These visits are crucial amid an evolving threat landscape in this pivotal region.

During his stay, Lt General Sharma engaged with formation commanders for in-depth discussions on the region's complex security dynamics. He highlighted the need for robust strategies to enhance multi-domain surveillance capabilities and real-time intelligence fusion.

The Army chief emphasized inter-agency cooperation to achieve sustained peace and stability. His directives focused on integrating resources to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's borders and hinterland, reiterating the commitment to operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

