Rijiju Criticizes Gandhi for Sidestepping LPG Debate

Union minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not addressing the LPG issue during his Lok Sabha speech. Though given special permission, Gandhi focused on unrelated topics, causing chaos in the House. Gandhi accused the government of compromising national energy security by yielding to U.S. oil demands.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:39 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to focus on the LPG shortage during his Lok Sabha address. Instead, Gandhi diverged into other issues, prompting parliamentary chaos.

Rijiju revealed that the Congress has yet to learn from recent no-confidence discussions, as Gandhi's divergent speech resulted in unrest. Previously, Gandhi submitted a letter requesting debate on the reported LPG shortage, but deviated once given the floor.

Gandhi alleged the government compromised India's energy security by deferring to U.S. oil policies. He criticized the choice to allow the United States to influence India's oil supply decisions, highlighting concerns about the nation's energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

