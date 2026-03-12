Rijiju Criticizes Gandhi for Sidestepping LPG Debate

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to focus on the LPG shortage during his Lok Sabha address. Instead, Gandhi diverged into other issues, prompting parliamentary chaos.

Rijiju revealed that the Congress has yet to learn from recent no-confidence discussions, as Gandhi's divergent speech resulted in unrest. Previously, Gandhi submitted a letter requesting debate on the reported LPG shortage, but deviated once given the floor.

Gandhi alleged the government compromised India's energy security by deferring to U.S. oil policies. He criticized the choice to allow the United States to influence India's oil supply decisions, highlighting concerns about the nation's energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)