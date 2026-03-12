Political Tensions Ignite Over LPG Supply in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, criticized Congress state president, Govind Singh Dotasra, for allegedly misleading the public about LPG supply issues, emphasizing the government's commitment to uninterrupted distribution. Dotasra accused both state and central governments of inadequate management, drawing parallels to the demonetization crisis.
In a heated political exchange, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, took aim at state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday. Bedham condemned Dotasra for allegedly misleading the public with baseless claims regarding the supply of LPG, a critical issue facing the state.
Bedham assured the public of the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring a consistent supply of essential commodities, instructing officials to minimize public inconvenience. He accused Dotasra of engaging in frivolous political maneuvers rather than focusing on developmental priorities.
Previously, Dotasra criticized both state and central administrations, claiming their failures have led to a crisis reminiscent of the demonetization queues, leaving citizens struggling to access gas cylinders. The opposition leader aired these apprehensions at a recent press briefing.
