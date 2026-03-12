Left Menu

Goyal Slams Gandhi's 'Pretence' Over LPG Shortage Remarks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on an alleged LPG shortage as 'pretence' and accused him of pursuing a foreign agenda. Goyal demanded action against Gandhi for violating parliamentary rules. He assured the public that the LPG supply situation is under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:34 IST
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has strongly criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding a projected LPG shortage, labeling them 'pretence' and accusing Gandhi of pursuing a 'foreign agenda' intent on undermining the country's standing. Goyal insisted that Gandhi's assertions were baseless and harmful to national interests.

In a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, Goyal slammed Gandhi for diverting attention from the Union Budget debate with unfounded claims about India's energy dealings with the U.S. He demanded that action be taken against Gandhi and other Congress members for staging a protest in contravention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's directives.

The minister reassured the public regarding LPG supply, citing Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's detailed clarification that the situation is stable and under control, dismissing the need for panic buying. Goyal also criticized the opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Birla as merely a disruption tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

