Wild Card Sensation: Abhinan Sanjeev Shines at ITF M25 Kolkata

Tamil Nadu's Abhinan Sanjeev, a wild card entrant ranked 22nd nationally, continued his impressive performance at the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata 2026, ousting Rohan Mehra in a tight match 7-6 (4), 7-5, making his way into the quarterfinals.

In another match, Shanker Heisnam from Manipur fought valiantly but ultimately fell to Switzerland's top-seeded Luca Castelnuovo, losing 7-5, 6-2. Heisnam had a break opportunity in the first set but failed to maintain his lead.

Local hopeful Ishaque Eqbal couldn't meet expectations, bowing out to Australia's third-seeded Philip Sekulic in straightforward sets, while Siddharth Rawat, from the Davis Cup squad, showcased exceptional skills to outmaneuver Czech Republic's Dominik Palan, who retired unwell.

(With inputs from agencies.)