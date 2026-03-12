Wild Card Sensation: Abhinan Sanjeev Shines at ITF M25 Kolkata
Abhinan Sanjeev from Tamil Nadu impresses by reaching the quarterfinals of the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata 2026, defeating Rohan Mehra. Meanwhile, Shanker Heisnam exits after a tough match against Switzerland's top seed Luca Castelnuovo. Local player Ishaque Eqbal and Davis Cup's Siddharth Rawat also compete.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Abhinan Sanjeev, a wild card entrant ranked 22nd nationally, continued his impressive performance at the Central Excise & CGST ITF M25 Kolkata 2026, ousting Rohan Mehra in a tight match 7-6 (4), 7-5, making his way into the quarterfinals.
In another match, Shanker Heisnam from Manipur fought valiantly but ultimately fell to Switzerland's top-seeded Luca Castelnuovo, losing 7-5, 6-2. Heisnam had a break opportunity in the first set but failed to maintain his lead.
Local hopeful Ishaque Eqbal couldn't meet expectations, bowing out to Australia's third-seeded Philip Sekulic in straightforward sets, while Siddharth Rawat, from the Davis Cup squad, showcased exceptional skills to outmaneuver Czech Republic's Dominik Palan, who retired unwell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Crime Rates Decline Despite Perceptions of Increase
Tamil Nadu's Promise: Doubling Women's Grants for Empowerment
Outcry in Tamil Nadu: The Tragic Case of a 17-Year-Old Student
Fuel Crisis Strikes Tamil Nadu: Hospitality and Transport Sectors Face Turmoil
MOC Grants Financial Boost to Indian Tennis Aces for Asian Games, Davis Cup