A US military refueling plane has crashed in Iraq during continuing operations against Iran, according to the US Central Command. The KC-135 aircraft, crucial for aerial refueling, went down in western Iraq but not as a result of hostile or friendly engagements, military sources confirmed on Thursday.

Central Command's statement revealed that two aircraft were involved in the situation, with one managing a safe landing while the other was lost. Officials, speaking under anonymity, identified both planes as KC-135 tankers. Efforts are currently focused on gathering more information and ensuring the safety of the personnel involved.

As part of the broader campaign, this marks the fourth aircraft mishap, following last week's friendly fire incident where three fighter jets were downed but all crews ejected safely. So far, seven US soldiers have died and 140 have been injured in the ongoing conflict with Iran, including severe injuries to a number of service members.

