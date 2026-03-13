Bomb Threat Shakes Bihar Assembly Ahead of Key Polls

The Bihar assembly grappled with a bomb threat received through email on Friday, leading to heightened security and immediate response measures.

Speaker Prem Kumar convened with senior assembly officials, directing them to notify the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the alarming situation.

In anticipation of the Rajya Sabha polls set for March 16, comprehensive searches of the assembly premises have been mandated to ensure safety during the upcoming electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)