Bomb Threat Shakes Bihar Assembly Ahead of Key Polls
The Bihar assembly received a bomb threat via email, prompting Speaker Prem Kumar to tighten security. Officials held urgent meetings, instructed a thorough search, and notified the chief secretary and DGP about the situation. The threat arrives just days before the scheduled Rajya Sabha polls on the assembly premises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bihar assembly grappled with a bomb threat received through email on Friday, leading to heightened security and immediate response measures.
Speaker Prem Kumar convened with senior assembly officials, directing them to notify the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the alarming situation.
In anticipation of the Rajya Sabha polls set for March 16, comprehensive searches of the assembly premises have been mandated to ensure safety during the upcoming electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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