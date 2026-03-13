Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Turmoil

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has reached a perilous juncture, marked by extensive casualties and escalating military operations. US President Donald Trump, via a statement, asserted a forceful stance against Iran, which has launched attacks on Persian Gulf infrastructure.

In the aftermath of these clashes, a grave humanitarian crisis has emerged; millions have been displaced, and the financial toll on the United States is reported at $11.3 billion for the war's first week. Oil prices are surging, surpassing the $100 mark once again.

International responses have included military strikes and condemnations. Notably, Israeli attacks have targeted Iran's infrastructure, while Hezbollah's assaults have left parts of northern Israel in ruins, intensifying the complex geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)