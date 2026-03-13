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BJP Refutes Claims of LPG Shortages Amidst Political Tensions

The BJP counters claims of LPG cylinder shortages, accusing Congress, TMC, and Samajwadi Party of creating public inconvenience. Allegations of hoarding in Uttar Pradesh by Samajwadi Party members and accusations of politicizing the issue have arisen. The BJP asserts a consistent LPG supply, highlighting stability under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:52 IST
BJP Refutes Claims of LPG Shortages Amidst Political Tensions
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Amid accusations of LPG cylinder shortages, the BJP has firmly dismissed these claims, attributing them to attempts by political opponents to inconvenience the public.

Amit Malviya of the BJP's IT department highlighted that initial reports of shortages came from Karnataka, followed by claims in West Bengal, and hoarding allegations in Uttar Pradesh involving Samajwadi Party members.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress, TMC, and Samajwadi Party for allegedly jeopardizing national interests, asserting that under PM Modi's leadership, India's LPG supply remains stable despite external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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