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Strategic Moves: Congress Repositions Haryana MLAs Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions

In a strategic move, Congress has relocated its Haryana MLAs to Himachal Pradesh before the Rajya Sabha polls for two seats on March 16. Aiming to maintain unity and prevent cross-voting, party leaders remain hopeful of securing a win for their candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:03 IST
Strategic Moves: Congress Repositions Haryana MLAs Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions
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In a strategic maneuver, the Congress party has shifted its Haryana MLAs to Himachal Pradesh, just weeks ahead of the critical Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. The move comes amid concerns over potential cross-voting that could jeopardize its winning prospects.

BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent candidate Satish Nandal, backed by the BJP, are the key contenders for the upcoming election. With 37 members in the Assembly, Congress has the requisite strength to secure a win for their candidate.

While party leaders remain optimistic, citing confident predictions of victory, past electoral upsets linger as a reminder of what's at stake. With the stakes high, the political drama continues to unfold as election day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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