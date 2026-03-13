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Kaliammal Prakasan Joins AIADMK: A Political Shift

Kaliammal Prakasan, ex-coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi's women's wing, has joined AIADMK. Citing AIADMK's democratic principles, Prakasan aims for effective political participation. Her decision underscores a departure from Naam Tamilar Katchi and a step towards ensuring rights for underrepresented communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:04 IST
Kaliammal Prakasan Joins AIADMK: A Political Shift
  • Country:
  • India

Kaliammal Prakasan, the former coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi's State women's wing, officially joined the AIADMK party after a recent meeting with General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Once a noted figure in Naam Tamilar Katchi led by actor-director Seeman, Prakasan's departure marks a significant shift in her political journey.

In a conversation with reporters, she emphasized her commitment to ensuring political engagement for marginalized communities, inspired by AIADMK's democratic environment where individuals from humble origins can achieve leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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