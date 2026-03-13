Tensions Rise as Brazil Revokes Visa of Trump Advisor Darren Beattie

Brazil's government is poised to revoke the visa of Darren Beattie, an advisor recently chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump to oversee relations with Brazil, according to a source speaking to Reuters.

The escalating diplomatic tension emerges as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggests a tit-for-tat measure. Beattie will remain barred from entering Brazil until the U.S. renews the visa of Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha.

Padilha's visa was rescinded last year, leading to strained diplomatic relations between the two nations. This latest development underscores increasing friction and the delicate nature of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)