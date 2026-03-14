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Akhilesh Yadav Challenges CEC Over Alleged Dishonesty

During a press event, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party supported the demand to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of dishonesty. Opposition MPs have submitted removal notices. Yadav also criticized the BJP, predicting his party's win in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:33 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges CEC Over Alleged Dishonesty
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has declared his support for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing accusations of dishonesty. The call for Kumar's dismissal has gained momentum with substantial backing from both Houses of Parliament, marked by a signed notice from 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs.

This motion represents an unprecedented step towards the removal of a sitting CEC. Yadav expressed confidence in his party's prospects, particularly in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, while simultaneously expressing concern over the BJP's impact on democratic and secular values.

At an 'iftaar' event, attended by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Yadav criticized the BJP's approach, referring to its decisions on note ban and GST as detrimental. He characterized the party as a group that resorts to dishonest tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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