Left Menu

Vietnam's Electoral Tango: Balancing Tradition and Modernization

Vietnam conducted elections for parliamentary candidates primarily from the Communist Party, ensuring its command in governance. Despite limited parliamentary power, voters hope for modernization. New leaders are expected soon, including influential figures like To Lam, aligning Vietnam's governance style with China. Notable candidates from business sectors participated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:55 IST
Vietnam's Electoral Tango: Balancing Tradition and Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of millions of Vietnamese voters participated in elections on Sunday, dominated by candidates from the Communist Party. This event, occurring every five years, was one of the few democratic expressions in this one-party state, where top positions are pre-decided by party officials.

The elections will fill 500 parliamentary seats and local council roles, with 93% of candidates being party members. Despite the parliament having limited power to challenge the party's decisions, some reforms are anticipated from this electoral process. Key positions, including the president and prime minister, are expected to be confirmed in April.

Noteworthy business leaders, such as Nguyen Thanh Tung and Le Hong Minh, were among the candidates. With a high voter turnout historically, aspirations for modernization and enhancements in governance drive public sentiment. The election results are due on March 23, as officials prepare for a leadership shift that mirrors China's political structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026