Tens of millions of Vietnamese voters participated in elections on Sunday, dominated by candidates from the Communist Party. This event, occurring every five years, was one of the few democratic expressions in this one-party state, where top positions are pre-decided by party officials.

The elections will fill 500 parliamentary seats and local council roles, with 93% of candidates being party members. Despite the parliament having limited power to challenge the party's decisions, some reforms are anticipated from this electoral process. Key positions, including the president and prime minister, are expected to be confirmed in April.

Noteworthy business leaders, such as Nguyen Thanh Tung and Le Hong Minh, were among the candidates. With a high voter turnout historically, aspirations for modernization and enhancements in governance drive public sentiment. The election results are due on March 23, as officials prepare for a leadership shift that mirrors China's political structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)