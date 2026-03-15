Kerala's Election Showdown: CPI(M) vs BJP

Kerala's CPI(M) has declared itself ready for the imminent Assembly elections, with Minister V Sivankutty asserting that the BJP will struggle to establish a presence in the state.

Sivankutty, speaking from Nemom, highlighted the party workers' active engagement, anticipating intensified efforts once candidates are announced.

The minister emphasized the LDF's past achievements and clean track record as he expressed confidence in their continued dominance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)