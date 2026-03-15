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Kerala's Election Showdown: CPI(M) vs BJP

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty stated that the CPI(M) is fully prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. He affirmed that the BJP would not gain a foothold in the state, particularly emphasizing the secured position in Thiruvananthapuram district. The minister highlighted the government's achievements and lack of corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:29 IST
Kerala's Election Showdown: CPI(M) vs BJP
Kerala Minister V Sivankutty
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's CPI(M) has declared itself ready for the imminent Assembly elections, with Minister V Sivankutty asserting that the BJP will struggle to establish a presence in the state.

Sivankutty, speaking from Nemom, highlighted the party workers' active engagement, anticipating intensified efforts once candidates are announced.

The minister emphasized the LDF's past achievements and clean track record as he expressed confidence in their continued dominance in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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