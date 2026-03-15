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Sabarimala Saga: Unyielding Stance and Political Rhetoric

The Congress has critiqued the Kerala government's unchanged stance on women's entry into the Sabarimala temple, labeling Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's claim of a revised position as false. The party demands a withdrawal of the state's Supreme Court submission, urging adoption of the previous government's position against women's access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:59 IST
Sabarimala Saga: Unyielding Stance and Political Rhetoric
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The Congress party has come down hard on Kerala's Left government over its unwavering position on women's entry into Sabarimala, calling it out for inaction. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the government's affidavit before the Supreme Court, labeling it as misleading.

The statement of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, claiming an altered stance, was dismissed as inaccurate by Chennithala, who stressed that there has been no shift from the 2007 affidavit position. The Congress demands this submission be withdrawn immediately.

Debate over women's right to access the temple remains intense, with Congress advocating for the restoration of the prior policy under Oommen Chandy's government, which barred young women from the shrine, citing a need to uphold tradition.

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