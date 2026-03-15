OBC and Patidar Influence in Umreth's Electoral Landscape

The political dynamics in Gujarat's Umreth assembly constituency are heating up as a by-election looms following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar.

Dominated by the OBC and Patidar communities, this constituency has a varied electoral history, with victories scattered across four different parties.

Nominations for the bypoll are due by April 6, leading up to a vote count on May 4, as per the Election Commission's schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)