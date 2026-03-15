OBC and Patidar Influence in Umreth's Electoral Landscape
The Umreth assembly constituency in Anand, Gujarat, is set for a bypoll due to the death of BJP MLA Govind Parmar. The constituency, pivotal in electoral politics due to the OBC and Patidar communities, gears up for nomination filings by April 6, with votes counted on May 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The political dynamics in Gujarat's Umreth assembly constituency are heating up as a by-election looms following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar.
Dominated by the OBC and Patidar communities, this constituency has a varied electoral history, with victories scattered across four different parties.
Nominations for the bypoll are due by April 6, leading up to a vote count on May 4, as per the Election Commission's schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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