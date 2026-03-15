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Puducherry's Poll Preparations: Ensuring Free and Fair Elections

Puducherry CEO P Jawahar urged political parties in the union territory to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Assembly polls on April 9. Emphasizing free and fair elections, Jawahar highlighted voter turnout goals, enhanced security measures, and the involvement of diverse polling staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:27 IST
Puducherry's Poll Preparations: Ensuring Free and Fair Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry CEO P Jawahar has called on all political parties in the union territory to observe the Model Code of Conduct rigorously following the Election Commission's announcement of Assembly poll dates.

The polls for 30 Assembly seats are slated for April 9, with the gazette notification expected shortly. Jawahar urged parties to ensure a peaceful electoral process devoid of hostility. He cautioned government staff against engaging in political activities, warning of stern disciplinary measures for violations.

Puducherry aims to surpass its previous 82% voter turnout, with female staff managing specific polling booths and young or disabled government staff contributing in various ways. Enhanced security measures include more Central Armed Police Force presence, identification of vulnerable areas, and extensive surveillance to curb electoral malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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