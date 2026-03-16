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Ballot Battle: Rajya Sabha Election Standoff in Odisha

A dispute arose during the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha when a BJP MLA was issued a second ballot paper, drawing objections from BJD. Despite the controversy, voting continued for four seats, marking the first such election in 12 years with five candidates in the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:04 IST
Ballot Battle: Rajya Sabha Election Standoff in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

An election booth controversy sparked during the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha, delaying proceedings on Monday. A BJP MLA was granted a second ballot paper, prompting objections from the BJD, which labeled it a violation of democratic norms.

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik heavily criticized the election officers for allowing the second vote, arguing it breached electoral rules. A contrasting opinion came from BJP's Saroj Padhi, who defended the decision, stating it adhered to election policies.

The polling, the first in 12 years, features five candidates vying for four available Rajya Sabha seats. With a complex battleground of 147-member Odisha assembly dynamics, the BJD and BJP are at the center of this tense electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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