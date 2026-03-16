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K K Shailaja's Homecoming: A Political Journey to Peravoor

K K Shailaja, former Kerala health minister, moves to contest from Peravoor constituency as part of CPI(M)'s policy to not repeat candidates after two terms. Born in Peravoor, Shailaja begins campaigning in what she calls her home turf, expressing confidence in her connection with local constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:37 IST
K K Shailaja's Homecoming: A Political Journey to Peravoor
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala health minister, K K Shailaja, announced her candidacy for the Peravoor Assembly constituency as part of the party's policy of rotating candidates after two consecutive wins.

Shailaja, who currently represents Mattannur, described Peravoor as her home, emphasizing her deep connection to the constituency where she was born and raised. She began campaigning immediately after the announcement and urged local voters to support her in the upcoming election.

Shailaja acknowledged changes in Peravoor's political landscape following constituency delimitation, and while respecting the CPI(M) policy, she noted an exception made for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the Politburo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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