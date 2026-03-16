K K Shailaja's Homecoming: A Political Journey to Peravoor

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala health minister, K K Shailaja, announced her candidacy for the Peravoor Assembly constituency as part of the party's policy of rotating candidates after two consecutive wins.

Shailaja, who currently represents Mattannur, described Peravoor as her home, emphasizing her deep connection to the constituency where she was born and raised. She began campaigning immediately after the announcement and urged local voters to support her in the upcoming election.

Shailaja acknowledged changes in Peravoor's political landscape following constituency delimitation, and while respecting the CPI(M) policy, she noted an exception made for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the Politburo.

(With inputs from agencies.)