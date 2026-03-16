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Congress Aims to Be Kingmaker in West Bengal Elections

Congress is positioning itself as a major player in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, aiming to significantly increase its vote share and potentially become a kingmaker. AICC General Secretary G A Mir emphasizes the party's strategy and public discontent with current ruling parties, promising a unified, inclusive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:43 IST
Congress Aims to Be Kingmaker in West Bengal Elections
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Amid growing political tensions in West Bengal, the Congress party is positioning itself as a significant contender in the upcoming assembly elections. G A Mir, AICC General Secretary, disclosed that Congress is expected to boost its vote share substantially, hinting it might play the role of kingmaker when results are revealed.

Mir, speaking to reporters in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, highlighted the party's ambitious target to surpass its previous vote share of 4.5 percent, confident of securing over 15 percent this time. He attributed this potential success to a public desire for change amidst disenchantment with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With accusations of unfulfilled promises and financial negligence against the ruling parties, Mir stated that the Congress has crafted a roadmap to connect with West Bengal's electorate, promising inclusivity and unity while condemning divisive politics. He firmly asserted that no government would form without Congress's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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