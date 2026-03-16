Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Cuttack ICU Claims 10 Lives
A devastating fire at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha, led to 10 deaths and several injuries early Monday. The cause is believed to be a short circuit. Rescue efforts were swift, and government officials have launched inquiries. Ex gratia has been announced for victims by both the state and central governments.
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A tragic fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's ICU in Cuttack, Odisha, claimed the lives of at least 10 patients and injured 11 hospital staff early Monday morning. Initial reports from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi identify a short circuit as the probable cause of the blaze.
In response, the state government has assembled a six-member fact-finding team led by Development Commissioner D K Singh to determine the incident's cause. Their report is expected by the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and announced ex gratia from the PMNRF for the victims' families.
The tragedy underscores the urgency for improved safety measures in medical facilities. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other officials rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations. Investigations are underway to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.
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