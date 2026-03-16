West Bengal's High-Level Reshuffle Sparks Controversy
The Election Commission has conducted a significant reshuffle in West Bengal's civil and police administration, aligning with its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections. Top officials, including the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, were replaced, drawing criticism from TMC and praise from opposition parties.
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The Election Commission of India initiated an extensive reshuffle in West Bengal's administrative ranks, removing several top officials to align with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's commitment to free and fair elections. This move, announced on Monday, replaced the state chief secretary, police chief, and Kolkata's police commissioner, among others.
The significant administrative overhaul has sparked a political debate in the state. While the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the changes as a 'panic reaction,' opposition parties, including BJP and CPI(M), welcomed it as a necessary step towards ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.
The reshuffle followed the announcement of the polling dates, scheduled for April 23 and 29, with vote counting set for May 4. The Election Commission has also prohibited the reassignment of the removed officials to election-related duties, emphasizing their intent for an inducement-free and violence-free election environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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