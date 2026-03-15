The Political Power Behind Mamata Banerjee: Key Figures in West Bengal's TMC

As West Bengal braces for one of its most hotly contested assembly elections, the political narrative continues to heavily feature the enigmatic Mamata Banerjee. The TMC chief's charismatic leadership remains central, yet a cadre of influential party figures could significantly impact the electoral landscape.

Mamata Banerjee, the face of West Bengal politics, seeks a historic fourth term as Chief Minister. Her tenure, marked by repeated electoral triumphs, is not without challenges. Despite setbacks such as her defeat in Nandigram, Banerjee's resilience makes her a formidable contender amid anti-incumbency sentiments.

Within the TMC, pivotal figures like Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Madan Mitra emerge as key players. Biswas, despite his resignation as sports minister, wields considerable influence. Hakim and Mitra, with their local strengths and drawbacks, highlight the intricate dynamics that could define the TMC's electoral prospects as it seeks to maintain its stronghold in West Bengal.