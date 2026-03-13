Punish Congress in upcoming elections, give clear message that there is no place for infiltrators: Modi to Kokrajhar rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Punish Congress in upcoming elections, give clear message that there is no place for infiltrators: Modi to Kokrajhar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Historic Hippopotamus Express: Indian Railways' Wildlife Feat
Sagar Kavach: Fortifying India's Coastal Defenses
Navigating Hostilities: Indian Ships Safe Passage from Strait of Hormuz
India's BrahMos Missile: A Key Component of National Security and Local Advancement
Silent Protests Echo: 'Band Baaja Bitiya' Strikes Chord in India