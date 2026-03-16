Suspension Drama in Lok Sabha: Eight Opposition MPs Set for Return
The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is expected to be overturned following a decision by Speaker Om Birla. The suspensions spurred debate after the MPs were initially sidelined due to unruly behavior during the Budget session. A motion is anticipated at noon to revoke these suspensions.
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The revocation of eight opposition MPs' suspension from the Lok Sabha is anticipated on Tuesday, following discussions led by Speaker Om Birla. The MPs, including seven Congress and one CPI(M) member, were initially suspended for their conduct during February 3's Budget session.
Congress representative K Suresh announced that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will propose the motion to revoke the suspensions. The suspension term was scheduled to last until April 2, but the opposition has consistently pressed for reconsideration.
Speaker Birla communicated concerns about conduct within Parliament, emphasizing the need for maintaining decorum and high ethical standards among members. The latest decisions aim to uphold the dignity of India's parliamentary democracy through orderly conduct in the House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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