Mystery Surrounds Iranian Leader's Fate

Uncertainty looms over the status of Iran's newly appointed leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with U.S. President Donald Trump stating it's unclear if he is dead or alive following reports of injuries in a recent airstrike.

Speaking at the White House, Trump indicated that the lack of public sightings adds to the mystery. The initial strikes during the conflict led to the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and his son Mojtaba was named successor. However, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reported that Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously wounded.

The situation has complicated diplomatic efforts, as Oman's attempts to bridge communication between the U.S. and Iran have stalled. The White House has shown a lack of interest in dialogue, according to reports from Reuters.