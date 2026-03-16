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Odisha's Political Clash: A War of Words

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi countered Naveen Patnaik's accusations that some MLAs had criminal pasts. Majhi defended the integrity of the elected officials, critiquing Patnaik's remarks as immature. The heated exchange reflects tensions within Odisha's political climate amid the Rajya Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:18 IST
Odisha's Political Clash: A War of Words
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has criticized his predecessor, Naveen Patnaik, for derogatory remarks made during the Rajya Sabha elections. Majhi called Patnaik's comments about certain MLAs having a 'criminal past' as an insult to democracy and the dignity of elected representatives.

Patnaik had alleged that 11 opposition MLAs who cross-voted in favor of the BJP had questionable backgrounds, describing them as having 'criminal pasts.' Majhi countered these claims, stating such remarks were unexpected from someone of Patnaik's experience and criticized the lack of internal democracy within Patnaik's party, the BJD.

The controversy has highlighted the tensions between BJD and BJP in Odisha, with Majhi attributing BJP's success in the Rajya Sabha elections to strong leadership and vision. Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused Majhi of misunderstanding Patnaik's statement, acknowledging issues of horse-trading in the political arena.

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