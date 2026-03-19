Twist in Kerala Elections: Twenty20's Actress Candidates Withdrawn
Ahead of the April 9 polls in Kerala, Twenty20, an NDA ally, had to withdraw two actress candidates, Lakshmi Priya and Veena Nair, after discovering their names missing from the voters' list. The party named Jibi Pathiykkal and Athira D Nair as replacement candidates, amidst a contest involving multiple leaders with Congress backgrounds.
- Country:
- India
In a significant electoral development in Kerala, NDA ally Twenty20 has withdrawn its actress candidates, Lakshmi Priya and Veena Nair, from the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision followed the discovery that their names were absent from the voters' list.
The party promptly announced new candidates: Jibi Pathiykkal will contest from Perumbavoor, and Athira D Nair has replaced Veena Nair in the Ettumanoor constituency. Both candidates bring distinct backgrounds, with Pathiykkal having a history in Congress and Nair boasting credentials as a musician and entrepreneur.
The move adds complexity to an already intricate electoral landscape, as several candidates with Congress affiliations, including a sitting MLA threatening to run independently, promise a dynamic contest. The developments highlight the challenges of electoral organization and candidate selection ahead of the April 9 polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- elections
- Twenty20
- NDA
- candidates
- withdrawal
- Perumbavoor
- Ettumanoor
- voters list
- Congress
ALSO READ
Cong releases second list of 37 party candidates for Kerala assembly polls, fields former mayor T O Mohanan from Kannur.
Congress Unveils Second List of Candidates for Kerala Assembly Polls
AIUDF Unveils Third List of Candidates for Assam Elections
Congress releases third list of 22 candidates for Assam Assembly polls.
BJP Announces Key Candidates for 2026 West Bengal Elections