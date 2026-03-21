Punjab Cabinet Shake-up: Bhullar Resigns Amid Controversy

Punjab's political landscape saw significant upheaval as Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stepped down following directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The resignation stems from the alleged suicide of Warehouse Corporation district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who blamed the transport minister in a video before his death.

The Chief Minister has called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)