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Punjab Cabinet Shake-up: Bhullar Resigns Amid Controversy

Punjab's Cabinet Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, resigned following orders from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This decision came after a video emerged of a district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who allegedly took his life and named Bhullar as responsible. An investigation into the case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST
Punjab Cabinet Shake-up: Bhullar Resigns Amid Controversy
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Punjab's political landscape saw significant upheaval as Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stepped down following directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The resignation stems from the alleged suicide of Warehouse Corporation district manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who blamed the transport minister in a video before his death.

The Chief Minister has called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability, warning that negligence will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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