Defected Voices Stir Political Waves in Payyannur
V Kunhikrishnan, a dissident of CPI(M), dismantled his election office in Payyannur after alleged threats from party cadres. Running as an independent with UDF support, he accuses CPI(M) of corruption. Meanwhile, other defectors receive backing from UDF, stirring political dynamics in the region.
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V Kunhikrishnan, a former member of the CPI(M), has accused his erstwhile party of heavy-handed tactics after he was forced to dismantle his election office in Payyannur. The decision came in response to alleged threats directed at the landowner of the property by CPI(M) cadres.
Kunhikrishnan, who broke ties with the CPI(M) over claims of financial misconduct by sitting MLA T I Madhusoodanan, is receiving support from the UDF, which has chosen not to field a candidate in the Payyannur constituency to back his independent candidacy. He claims a 'mafia group' is controlling CPI(M)'s election efforts and warns of undemocratic practices.
In Taliparamba, another defector, T K Govindan, is also running independently against CPI(M) influence, relying on local recognition over extravagant campaigning. Both leaders highlight CPI(M)'s failure to address corruption accusations, while the UDF backs other defectors in several constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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