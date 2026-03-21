Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Declares Assets Worth Rs 27.99 Crore

AINRC founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has declared assets valued at Rs 27.99 crore. This disclosure was made in an affidavit to the Election Commission, highlighting the value of his properties and financial liabilities.

The affidavit outlines Rangasamy's immovable assets, which predominantly consist of non-agricultural land and residential buildings in Thattanchavady, valued at Rs 27.78 crore. His movable assets include motorcycles, cars, and jewelry, while he has no agricultural land or commercial buildings.

Rangasamy's financial liabilities include Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh loans to individuals. He has no pending dues to the government and maintains a clean legal record with no pending or convicted cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)