Political Contestants Face Criminal Charges Ahead of Kerala Polls

In the backdrop of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, BJP leader K Surendran, contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency, has drawn attention to his 242 pending criminal cases. His affidavit highlights these charges largely stem from his involvement in numerous protests and agitations.

The election affidavits filed also reveal Surendran's assets, totaling over Rs 28 lakh, and liabilities exceeding Rs nine lakh. Meanwhile, George Kurian, another BJP contender, seeks election from the Kanjirappally seat with one pending criminal charge related to a protest.

Additional BJP figures, such as V Muraleedharan and Sobha Surendran, also face similar charges, predominantly connected to protests, while announcing their significant financial declarations. These criminal cases and financial disclosures are making waves as the election date approaches.