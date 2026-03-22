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Bhabanipur: The Political Heartbeat of West Bengal

Bhabanipur, once a Congress bastion, stands today as a symbol of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee's political prowess. From its historical roots, through its transformation during delimitation, to becoming Banerjee's stronghold, Bhabanipur reflects West Bengal's evolving political landscape in the heart of south Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:00 IST
Bhabanipur: The Political Heartbeat of West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In the ever-changing political landscape of West Bengal, Bhabanipur has emerged as a vital constituency symbolizing the state's transition from Congress dominance to Trinamool Congress authority. Known today as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's electoral stronghold, its history is deeply rooted in the Congress era.

For decades, Bhabanipur remained a Congress fortress and was represented by influential figures such as former Chief Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray and other party stalwarts. However, the constituency experienced a significant transformation during the 2011 delimitation, coinciding with the decline of Left Front's long-lasting control and the rise of Banerjee's leadership.

Bhabanipur's evolution mirrors West Bengal's political narrative. Today, as the state gears up for the 2026 assembly elections, this constituency again finds itself in the spotlight. The BJP challenges Banerjee, turning this electoral seat into a battleground, reflective of the broader shifts and trends in West Bengal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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