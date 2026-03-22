The Political Puzzle: Unraveling Allegations of CPI(M)-BJP Nexus in Kerala

K C Venugopal, a prominent Congress figure, addressed an alleged nexus between CPI(M) and BJP in the current Kerala election, predicting its downfall in the state.

At a press gathering, he affirmed UDF's commitment to initiatives such as complimentary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travel for women.

Venugopal also criticized CPI(M) for disparaging similar promises while underscoring UDF's governance strategy and potential electoral success with 100 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)