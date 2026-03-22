The Political Puzzle: Unraveling Allegations of CPI(M)-BJP Nexus in Kerala
K C Venugopal, a Congress leader, accused a CPI(M)-BJP alliance during the ongoing Kerala election, stating it would fail. He highlighted UDF's pledges including free bus travel for women and increased welfare pensions. Venugopal emphasized UDF's plans for governance and confidence in winning 100 seats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
K C Venugopal, a prominent Congress figure, addressed an alleged nexus between CPI(M) and BJP in the current Kerala election, predicting its downfall in the state.
At a press gathering, he affirmed UDF's commitment to initiatives such as complimentary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus travel for women.
Venugopal also criticized CPI(M) for disparaging similar promises while underscoring UDF's governance strategy and potential electoral success with 100 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- Politics
- UDF
- CPI(M)
- BJP
- Venugopal
- Bus Travel
- Welfare Pension
- Election
- Nexus
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