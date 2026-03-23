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Kim Jong Un's Reappointment and North Korea's Strategic Shift

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been reappointed as president of state affairs. During the Supreme People's Assembly, discussions focused on constitutional amendments and the country's economic plan. The absence of Kim Yo Jong from leadership listings raised speculation about her role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:44 IST
Kim Jong Un's Reappointment and North Korea's Strategic Shift
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as president of state affairs, as reported by state media KCNA. The decision came during the first session of the nation's Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, where amendments to the socialist constitution were discussed.

The assembly is known as a rubber-stamp legislature aligning the ruling Workers' Party decisions into law. Alongside constitutional revisions, the assembly reviewed the nation's five-year economic plan issued during the ninth party congress. Observers are keen to see if Pyongyang will cement its 'two hostile states' policy, marking a shift in its stance toward South Korea.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, was absent from the list of the State Affairs Commission members. The South Korean Unification Ministry is examining this omission, though experts believe it may reflect a strategic redistribution of roles rather than a decrease in her influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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