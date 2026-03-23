Elderly Businessman Scammed in 'Digital Arrest' Hoax

An elderly businessman, aged 81, has reportedly lost over Rs 15 crore in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam. This elaborate hoax involved fraudsters impersonating CBI officials, accusing the victim of partaking in financial crimes and coercing him into transferring substantial amounts of money.

The fraud unfolded over nearly six weeks, with the victim receiving multiple phone and video calls. The scammers alleged that he had laundered Rs 25 lakh and received a Rs 5 lakh commission, further threatening him with arrest unless he complied with their demands.

Suspecting foul play, the businessman alerted authorities, who have since recovered Rs 90 lakh of the defrauded amount. The Belagavi Police Commissioner has established a special task force to track down the culprits and prevent further financial scams of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)