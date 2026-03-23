Left Menu

Elderly Businessman Scammed in 'Digital Arrest' Hoax

An elderly businessman fell victim to a 'digital arrest' scam, losing over Rs 15 crore. Fraudsters posing as CBI officials accused him of financial crimes, coercing him into transferring funds to a supposedly safe account. Police have recovered Rs 90 lakh and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:18 IST
Elderly Businessman Scammed in 'Digital Arrest' Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly businessman, aged 81, has reportedly lost over Rs 15 crore in a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam. This elaborate hoax involved fraudsters impersonating CBI officials, accusing the victim of partaking in financial crimes and coercing him into transferring substantial amounts of money.

The fraud unfolded over nearly six weeks, with the victim receiving multiple phone and video calls. The scammers alleged that he had laundered Rs 25 lakh and received a Rs 5 lakh commission, further threatening him with arrest unless he complied with their demands.

Suspecting foul play, the businessman alerted authorities, who have since recovered Rs 90 lakh of the defrauded amount. The Belagavi Police Commissioner has established a special task force to track down the culprits and prevent further financial scams of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026