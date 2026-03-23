Teenage Victory: The Rise of Cooper Lutkenhaus

In a historic moment at the World Indoor Championships in Poland, 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed the title in the men's 800 meters.

Becoming the youngest male athlete to achieve this feat, Lutkenhaus, from the U.S., clocked an impressive time of 1:44.24, outrunning Belgium's contender Eliott Crestan.

His victory has propelled the U.S. to the top of the medal standings, highlighting America's athletic prowess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)