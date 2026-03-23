Vijayan Denies Alleged 'CPM-BJP Deal' Amidst Election Controversies
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed claims of a CPM-BJP electoral deal, alleging a Congress-BJP understanding in past elections. He accused Congress of failing to unite against BJP, asserting the Left's consistent opposition to RSS and BJP. He also cited improvements in Kerala's financial condition despite central government challenges.
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly refuted the opposition's claims of a covert alliance between CPI(M) and BJP in multiple constituencies, labeling it a desperate attempt by Congress to divert attention from its alleged secret collaborations with the BJP.
Pointing to Congress's historical political maneuvers, Vijayan cited the 2016 Nemom election results as evidence of Congress's tacit agreement with BJP, which enabled the latter's victory. He emphasized the Left's steady opposition to both RSS and BJP, dismissing the allegations as baseless.
Vijayan highlighted Kerala's economic progress, attributing increased revenue to state efforts despite federal neglect. He accused the BJP-led central government of withholding resources, aiming to obstruct Kerala's development strides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- 2016
- Nemom
- RSS
- Left Democratic Front
- elections
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