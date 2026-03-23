Congress Presses PM Modi for Clarity on West Asia Conflict and Domestic Crisis
The Congress demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi informs citizens about the outcomes of a high-level meeting on the escalating West Asia conflict and addresses the domestic issues of LPG shortages and rising inflation. They call for de-escalation and a clear plan to tackle these challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disclose the outcomes of a high-level meeting he chaired on the West Asia conflict. This call for transparency comes amidst rising domestic issues of LPG shortages and inflation, exacerbated by escalating tensions in West Asia.
Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh highlighted the need for parliamentary discourse to inform the public about government actions addressing these challenges. The party emphasized de-escalation and diplomacy in the international arena while demanding clarity on domestic strategies.
The opposition criticized the prime minister's delayed response to the energy crisis, with rising LPG prices impacting the economy. The Congress warns that the hostilities in West Asia could further disrupt global supply chains, affecting essential commodities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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