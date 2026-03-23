Operation Epic Fury: The Trump-Netanyahu Call That Catalyzed a Historic Strike

In a decisive moment less than 48 hours before the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu held a pivotal phone conversation. Intelligence briefings indicated Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was vulnerable, driving Netanyahu to advocate for action.

Reports suggest the conversation between the leaders, previously undisclosed, played a crucial role in Trump's decision to proceed with Operation Epic Fury. The military action targeted Iranian leadership, ballistic missile capabilities, and aimed at preventing future nuclear developments.

The operation, marked by geopolitical tension and potential for significant retaliation, reflects complex motives driven by historical grievances, military strategy, and political considerations on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)