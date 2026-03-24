Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Military Plane Crash Claims 66 Lives

A major tragedy has struck Colombia as a military plane crash claimed the lives of 66 personnel. The incident, confirmed by General Hugo Alejandro Lopez Barreto, occurred with the crash of the Hercules C-130 aircraft.

The crash took place shortly after the aircraft took off from Puerto Leguizamo, a remote town in Colombia. Efforts to locate four missing individuals are currently underway.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves across the nation, highlighting the risks faced by military forces even during routine operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)