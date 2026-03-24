Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026: A Night of Culinary Brilliance and Cultural Celebration
The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 celebrated India's culinary and lifestyle visionaries at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. Industry leaders, celebrities, and influencers attended as awards were given to outstanding restaurants, bars, and individuals shaping India's food landscape. The event highlighted innovation and creativity, with performances from Agnee and comedian Prashasti Singh.
- Country:
- India
The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2026 illuminated Mumbai's culinary scene, acknowledging trailblazers in the food and lifestyle industry. Held at the esteemed Taj Santacruz, the event celebrated the theme 'Redefining Excellence' by recognizing avant-garde restaurants and trendsetting hospitality concepts.
Notable personalities such as Shalini Pandey and Karan Tacker added star power to the ceremony, where awards were presented to those making significant contributions to India's gastronomic culture. Esteemed chefs and food critics formed a jury that ensured the recognition of quality, originality, and cultural impact.
The evening was enriched by performances from the popular Indian rock band Agnee and standup comedian Prashasti Singh, further energizing the audience. The event, supported by various sponsors, underscored Zee Zest's commitment to nurturing excellence in the evolving culinary landscape.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zee Zest
- Unlimit Awards
- culinary
- India
- lifestyle
- Mumbai
- innovation
- creativity
- restaurants
- culture
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