Delhi is progressing rapidly with triple engine govt, says CM Rekha Gupta while presenting budget for 2026-27.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:22 IST
Delhi is progressing rapidly with triple engine govt, says CM Rekha Gupta while presenting budget for 2026-27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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