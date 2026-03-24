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BJP's Bold Strategy for Tripura Tribal Council Elections

The BJP announced candidates for all 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. This move follows Tipra Motha Party's demand regarding the Tiprasa Accord. The BJP will contest alone due to unfinalized seat-sharing talks, emphasizing development for the tribal council governed by Tipra Motha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:29 IST
BJP's Bold Strategy for Tripura Tribal Council Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political maneuver, the BJP has declared its candidates for all 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, scheduled for April 12. This announcement by the ruling party arrives shortly after Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's insistence on a guarantee for implementing the Tiprasa Accord deterred coalition possibilities.

The TTAADC, which governs nearly 70 percent of Tripura's area, is a critical political ground, prompting the BJP to nominate seven sitting members alongside new faces in Machamara and Manu-Chailengta. Despite efforts to ally with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and negotiate with the Tipra Motha Party, seat-sharing talks remained inconclusive, leading the BJP to go solo.

Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted development as the BJP's main campaign plank, underscoring the party's commitment to indigenous issues in the state. With nomination filings closing on March 25 and results expected on April 17, the BJP's performance in the election, dominated by Tipra Motha in the previous term, will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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